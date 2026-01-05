Good morning, South Metro!
6 businesses that opened recently (smoothies, pickleball, basketball training & more)
This week's events: paint nights, blues-rock shows & toddler storytime
$1.25M custom home in Inver Grove Heights
Business Happenings
GVT Tire & Auto just opened in that old Pep Boys spot in Lakeville.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe started slinging smoothies and food on December 20th at 17685 Kenwood Trail. If you're into the whole smoothie bowl thing, now you know where to go.
Pickle in the Middle opened in December with 15 pickleball courts you can reserve at 21300 Juniper Way. Because apparently pickleball has fully taken over Minnesota.
Never Sleep Athletics cut the ribbon December 12th at 21021 Heron Way (Suites 104-105). They do basketball skills training — so if your kid needs to work on their handles, there you go.
Lake Point Gymnastics opened in December at 21017 Heron Way, Suite 101 after getting their remodel permit back in November.
And Club Car Wash got approval for a tunnel wash with vacuum stalls. Because we definitely needed another car wash option. (Actually though, maybe we did?)
Monday 5th
Silver Snowflake Paint Night (Rosemount at 6:30pm)
Paint a gorgeous snowflake on 11x14 canvas with step-by-step guidance at OMNI Winery—no experience needed, all ages welcome. Get tickets.
Cocoa, Coffee, and Crafts Drop-In (Lakeville at 1pm)
Bring your own craft project and hang out with fellow makers over free refreshments all skill levels welcome for this cozy afternoon hangout at Heritage Library.
Tuesday 6th
Attendance Area Adjustment Meeting (Lakeville at 4:30pm)
Share your feedback on proposed Lakeville Area Schools boundary changes for 2026-27 at this in-person Q&A with district leadership, register here.
Wednesday 7th
Joe Flip Band with Steve Vonderharr (Lakeville at 7pm)
Billboard-charting blues-rock band teams up with harmonica legend Steve Vonderharr for a night of Stevie Ray Vaughan and ZZ Top vibe. Get tickets.
Storytime for Babies and Toddlers (Eagan at 10am)
Sing, read, and play with your little one at this interactive storytime designed for newborns through age 2—perfect for building early learning skills together at Wescott Library.
House of the Week
➡️ 3 bed, 3 bath, 0.21 acres
➡️ 2022 custom build in private cul-de-sac
➡️ Chef's kitchen with quartz & oversized island
➡️ Lower level wet bar & entertainment suite
Price: $1,250,000
MLS #6765717 Listed by James Wm. Jensen
