Business Happenings

GVT Tire & Auto just opened in that old Pep Boys spot in Lakeville.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe started slinging smoothies and food on December 20th at 17685 Kenwood Trail. If you're into the whole smoothie bowl thing, now you know where to go.

Pickle in the Middle opened in December with 15 pickleball courts you can reserve at 21300 Juniper Way. Because apparently pickleball has fully taken over Minnesota.

Never Sleep Athletics cut the ribbon December 12th at 21021 Heron Way (Suites 104-105). They do basketball skills training — so if your kid needs to work on their handles, there you go.

Lake Point Gymnastics opened in December at 21017 Heron Way, Suite 101 after getting their remodel permit back in November.