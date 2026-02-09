Good morning, South Metro. What's inside: $1M new-build in Eagan

Quick intro for anyone who hasn't been to Bricks & Minifigs yet: it's a full LEGO store at 7587 148th St W in Apple Valley.

They have bulk LEGO tables, over 250 pre-built sets (retired sets, rare finds, stuff Target doesn't carry), and 3,000 individual minifigures.

But here's the part most people don't know: they buy unwanted LEGO collections.

Got bins sitting in your basement from when your kids were younger? Old sets you never built? Random pieces? Bring them in (any condition) and their team will make you an offer on the spot. Cash or store credit. Store credit gets you more value. Questions about buying? Email them .

Basically: declutter your basement and fund new LEGO without spending actual money.

Worth knowing this exists, especially if you're staring at LEGO bins you've been meaning to deal with for three years.

➡️ 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 0.31 acres

➡️ Brand new 2025 construction, 3-car garage

➡️ Single-story ranch, fireplace, central air, natural gas heat

➡️ Eagan schools, newly built on established street near shops

Price: $1,067,212

MLS #6794325 Listed by Prandium Group Real Estate

You asked for it & now it's real.

After that history piece about Minnesota's bison hit home with so many of you, we're doing a very limited run of prints.

Only 20 available, then they're gone forever like the herds that once roamed Dakota County.

These look incredible.

Tuesday 10th

Paint Your Partner Portrait (Hastings)

Paint a portrait of your partner at Hastings Golf Club with all art supplies included and a trained artist guiding you, $45 per couple gets 2 painters, ages 13+ and no experience needed. Paint love .

Puzzle Night (Rosemount)

Drop in every second and fourth Tuesday at OMNI Brewery with up to 3 friends, buy a puzzle for $20 to keep, complete it at the taproom and your whole team earns a free beer token. Puzzle on .

Banshee Wine Tasting (Lakeville)

Sample curated Banshee wines with complimentary tastings and giveaways at Barley and Vine, no tickets required just stop by! Sip wine .

Cookie Decorating Class (Lakeville)

Learn step by step how to make beautiful cookies in this fun class where you'll leave with four decorated cookies, register now with Lakeville Parks & Rec. Decorate cookies .

Wednesday 11th

Lunch & Learn at Carpenter Nature Center (Hastings)

Explore Minnesota's native owls, see artifacts, and meet a live owl ambassador up close from 11 to 11:30am at The Confluence Hotel. Hoot hoot .

Needle Felting Class (Prior Lake)

Paint with wool by learning needle felting to create a unique image on felt displayed in a small embroidery hoop, perfect for hanging as wall art. Felt it .

Eagan Indoor Market (Eagan)

Shop local baked goods, canned goods, eggs, cheese, frozen meats, body care products, jewelry and more on the second Wednesday of each month through April 8. Shop local .

