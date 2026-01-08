Tropical Smoothie grand opening: First 50 get FREE smoothies for a YEAR

Good morning, South Metro! Got some gym news for Apple Valley folks that's actually worth paying attention to, especially if you're one of those people who made a New Year's resolution and haven't bailed yet haha. Let’s get into it.

Apple Valley's Getting a Crunch Fitness (And It's Fancy)

Apple Valley's getting its first Crunch Fitness in the old JoAnn Fabrics spot and this isn't your standard gym opening.

This is the brand's new "Crunch 3.0" design, which basically means they're going all-in with the amenities: hot yoga studio, indoor turf for HIIT training, red light therapy, HydroMassage beds, even childcare.

The franchise group behind it (called The Undefeated Tribe, based in Texas) was literally named Crunch's Franchise of the Year and plans to open 100 locations across five states by 2028. This is their first Minneapolis-area location.

Here's the thing that'll actually matter to you: memberships start at $9.99/month, and the first 500 people who sign up get $1 down, first month free, plus a personal training session and some swag.

