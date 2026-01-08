Good morning, South Metro! Got some gym news for Apple Valley folks that's actually worth paying attention to, especially if you're one of those people who made a New Year's resolution and haven't bailed yet haha. Let’s get into it.
Apple Valley's getting Crunch Fitness
Tropical Smoothie grand opening: First 50 get FREE smoothies for a YEAR
Weekend events: snocross racing, fire & ice skating, food trucks & winter markets
Apple Valley's Getting a Crunch Fitness (And It's Fancy)
Apple Valley's getting its first Crunch Fitness in the old JoAnn Fabrics spot and this isn't your standard gym opening.
This is the brand's new "Crunch 3.0" design, which basically means they're going all-in with the amenities: hot yoga studio, indoor turf for HIIT training, red light therapy, HydroMassage beds, even childcare.
The franchise group behind it (called The Undefeated Tribe, based in Texas) was literally named Crunch's Franchise of the Year and plans to open 100 locations across five states by 2028. This is their first Minneapolis-area location.
Here's the thing that'll actually matter to you: memberships start at $9.99/month, and the first 500 people who sign up get $1 down, first month free, plus a personal training session and some swag.
You can lock in that "Founding 500" rate at this link.
Friday 9th
Snocross National (Shakopee at 11am)
Two days of snow and speed at Canterbury Park with pro autograph sessions, kids driving snowmobiles, SledShowcase vintage sleds, airbrush tattoos, casino action, and a lot more. Get tickets.
Fire & Ice at Goat Hill (Eagan at 6pm)
Evening of open skating, bonfire, snacks, ice bowling, hungry hippo, and youth pickup hockey from 8-9pm—not everything needs skates, just winter fun vibes.
New Year Jazz Night (Rosemount at 7pm)
Welcome 2026 with live jazz featuring incredible vocalists and horns in Rosemount's historic Steeple Center.
Saturday 10th
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Grand Opening (Lakeville at 6am)
First 50 guests Saturday morning score FREE smoothies for a year, plus everyone gets a free 24oz smoothie with food purchase all weekend! 17685 Kenwood Trail
Sports Card Show (Rosemount at 9am)
Free admission to browse vendor tables with raffles, giveaways, and concessions. Your spot for trading and finding deals.
Cookie Decorating Class (Farmington at 10am)
Learn to outline and flood cookies with step-by-step instruction, then leave with your beautifully decorated set plus a personalized treat. Get tickets.
Lakeville Food Trucks Pop Up (12pm)
Eggroll Queen's joining a bunch of awesome food trucks at Lakeville Fleet Farm for a delicious community hangout with all your favorites in one spot.
Winter Wilke Hike (Shakopee at 1pm)
Wildlife refuge staff lead you down snowy paths with snowshoes provided (if there's snow), perfect intro to winter hiking for all ages and experience levels. RSVP optional. Starts at the Wilke trailhead.
Mark Mraz Live at Bald Man Brewing (Eagan at 6pm)
Mark Mraz brings everyone's favorite songs to the town's best live music venue (voted by you!) while you enjoy fresh beer, hard seltzer, or new ROCKtails, FREE show!
Sunday 10th
Winter Wellness Market (Lakeville at 11am)
Cozy Sunday afternoon with local wellness vendors, boutique shopping, hot cocoa, kombucha, and seasonal snacks, perfect way to support local while treating yourself.
