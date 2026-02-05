Good morning, South Metro. What's inside: How bison engineered the tallgrass prairie that became your neighborhood

Bison history: When herds shook Minnesota ground (and where to see 9 now)

Touch a Truck, youth ice fishing contest, owls at Spiral Brewery this weekend

When Bison Made Minnesota Shake

Picture this: You're standing in what's now Prior Lake, summer 1780. Big Bluestem prairie - grass 6 to 8 feet tall - stretches to the horizon. In the distance, you hear something. A low rumble. The ground starts to vibrate under your feet.

Then you see it - the horizon itself seems to be moving. A dark mass stretching as far as you can see, raising a dust cloud that blurs where earth meets sky.

Bison. Hundreds of them. Maybe thousands. Moving across the Minnesota prairie in herds so large that observers described it as "the ground heaving like waves," "the land itself walking."

And they weren't just passing through. They were making the prairie.

THE ECOSYSTEM ENGINEERS

Bison weren't just big cows eating grass. They were the most important force shaping the tallgrass prairie.

Their grazing hit certain grasses hard while leaving others alone, preventing any one plant from dominating. More plant diversity meant more insects, more birds, more everything.

Their hooves - thousands of 2,000-pound animals walking the same ground - broke up soil crusts, pressed seeds into dirt, created tiny divots that collected rainwater, and trampled dead plants into the soil. A massive, living cultivation system.

Their wallows - circular bare patches where they'd throw themselves down and roll to scratch and shed hair - would fill with rainwater after storms. Rare plants would sprout in them. Birds and insects would colonize them. Each wallow became a tiny ecosystem.

Their dung created "hotspots" of super-fertile soil. Plants grew lush in those spots, attracting insects and birds. The prairie became a constantly shifting mosaic of heavily grazed and barely touched areas.

The result? A prairie that was never static. Always changing. Always dynamic. Supporting staggering diversity of life.

WHAT IT LOOKED LIKE

Observers described herds as "immense," "innumerable," "as far as the eye can reach." When several thousand animals moved together, the sound of hooves and the rumble of bodies hitting the ground made it feel like the land was shuddering.

And this wasn't just happening out west. This was happening in Minnesota. Along the Minnesota River valley. In the tallgrass prairie that covered the South Metro.

Archaeological digs in Morrison County have found bison bones. Fur trade records mention sightings along the Minnesota River. Indigenous oral histories place them in these landscapes.

The prairie that stretched across Savage, Prior Lake, and Shakopee had bison. Following river valleys. Moving through in seasonal patterns that Indigenous communities knew intimately and planned around.

THEN THEY VANISHED

Between 1850 and 1900, both the prairie and the bison disappeared at catastrophic speed.

Commercial hunters killed bison at industrial scales for hides and meat. Some policymakers openly viewed eliminating bison as a way to undermine Indigenous communities by removing their primary food source. As plows turned prairie into farmland, the open rangeland bison needed fragmented into fenced fields.

By around 1880, the last wild bison in Minnesota were gone.

From tens of millions across North America to fewer than 1,000 animals by the 1890s. One of the closest brushes with extinction of any large mammal in recorded history.

Someone born in 1850 watched both the last wild bison and the last wild prairie disappear in their lifetime. Both ecosystems - perfectly adapted to each other over thousands of years - erased in a single generation.

THEY'RE BACK (SORT OF)

Here's the good news: You don't have to drive 3 hours to see bison doing their work.

Spring Lake Park Reserve in Dakota County - about 30 minutes from Lakeville - has a herd of nine American plains bison grazing on a 150-acre restored prairie right now.

They're not "wild" in the old sense - they're in a fenced area, managed and rotated through different paddocks throughout the year. But they're doing the real work. Creating wallows. Grazing in patterns that break up the prairie and increase plant diversity. Trampling. Fertilizing. Engineering the ecosystem just like their ancestors did for thousands of years.

You can watch them from the Mississippi River Greenway trail. Free parking. The county even updates their website when the herd moves to different paddocks so you know where to look.

When you visit Spring Lake, you're not just seeing big animals in a field. You're watching the restoration of an ecological relationship that defined this landscape for thousands of years. The same process that created the prairie your neighborhood now sits on

Thursday 5th

Sunflower Sky (Rosemount)

Live music is back at Tops Pizza & Grill for two hours of good vibes. Tune in .

February Birthdays Party (Apple Valley)

Mainstream Boutique celebrates February birthdays with new arrivals, sweet treats, and 20% off full price items for all ladies born in February. Birthday bash .

Friday 6th

Valentine Tissue Paper Suncatchers (Eagan)

Drop in at Eagan Art House from 5:30 to 7pm to create colorful suncatchers with all supplies provided, no registration needed, and free take-home kits available Saturday 9am to noon while supplies last. Catch light .

Black History Month Celebration (Burnsville)

Free celebration at Diamondhead Education Center with live performances, local Black vendors and artists, cultural activities, and food samples open to everyone. Celebrate culture .

Galentine's Pop-Up at Cassell Collective (Prior Lake)

Their first collab pop-up in the new space brings permanent jewelry by Sweet Sparrow, flash tattoos by P.ink Tattoos, and boutique shopping from 5 to 8pm. Link up .

The Top Shelf Band (Lakeville)

Five experienced pros deliver danceable rock, pop, and modern country hits across generations at Brianno's Chart House from 7:30pm, tickets $13 include your dinner reservation starting at 6pm. Dance on .

Saturday 7th

Mid-Winter Fest (Apple Valley)

Bring the whole family for this free annual tradition since 1978 with winter activities, food trucks, beverages, and fireworks all afternoon. Fest on .

Touch a Truck at Winter SKOLstice (Eagan)

Kids can explore dump trucks, front loaders, garbage trucks, bulldozers, cement mixers, and more from 12 to 3pm, plus there's a warming haus, ice skating rink, and ice sculpture walk all for free at Viking Lakes. Get trucking .

Minnesota Aurora FC Warehouse Sale (Eagan)

Aurora merch up to 80% off Feb 7-8 from 10am to 2pm with exclusive in-store offers including authentic player-worn and signed gear, plus they're collecting non-perishable donations for The Open Door. Score deals .

Trading Card Show (Rosemount)

Free admission to browse 50+ tables of cards with concessions, raffles, and giveaways available all day. Collect cards .

Spiral Food Co-op 47th Anniversary (Hastings)

Celebrate 47 years with grab bags, samples, giveaways, and the biggest sale of the year happening all day. Celebrate local .

Paint & Sip "Love at Sea" (Shakopee)

No-experience-required art class at Badger Hill Brewing for $38 per person with all supplies included and trained local artists guiding you through the painting, ages 13+. Paint love .

Youth Ice Fishing Contest (Lakeville)

The 26th annual contest at Casperson Park invites youth to fish through ice holes with prizes awarded, bring your own equipment and bait. Hook fish .

Bachman's Indoor Winter Farmers Market (Apple Valley)

Escape the cold in their cozy greenhouses and browse fresh produce, sweet treats, handcrafted gifts from local farmers and artisans, plus live music and ready-to-eat food and beverages. Warm up .

Sunday 8th

Owls at Spiral Brewery (Hastings)

Carpenter Nature Center brings two owls to the taproom from 2 to 4pm on Sunday where $1 from every pint goes to their conservation work. Hoot hoot .

