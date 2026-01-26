Good morning, South Metro. What's inside: Cannabis dispensary approved near Burnsville High (principal showed up to talk safety)

County Road 42 getting major overhaul: raised medians designed to slow drivers down

Book exchange, puzzle night with free beer, bingo & palette knife painting

Burnsville Approves Cannabis Store 280 Feet from High School

Burnsville Planning Commission said yes to a new cannabis store at 1100 Riverwood Drive. The store will be 280 feet from Burnsville High School. They'll grow, make, and sell cannabis products with security cameras, ID checks, and odor control systems. The high school principal showed up to talk about student safety.

County Road 42 Getting Major Overhaul in 2027

Dakota County presented updated plans for reconstructing County Road 42 from Lock Boulevard to the Highway 61 bridge. The project includes new trails, narrower lanes, raised medians, and pedestrian crossings designed to force drivers to slow down.

➡️ 4 bed, 4 bath, 0.28 acre lot

➡️ Walkout finished basement with rec room & exercise area

➡️ Two master baths, dual fireplaces, 3-car garage

➡️ District 196 schools, heavy tree coverage, vaulted ceilings

Price: $861,500

Monday 26th

Book Exchange (Shakopee)

Bring a book you've already read, swap it for something new, and maybe grab a beer while you browse. No rules, just good reads and good vibes from 6-8pm. Trade up .

Eagan Tree Sale (Eagan)

Choose from seven tree species (maples, oaks, crabapples, and more) and reserve your pickup time starting Monday. Eagan residents only, get your yard ready for spring! Plant your future .

Tuesday 27th

Puzzle Night (Rosemount)

Grab 3 friends and tackle puzzles at OMNI Brewery Rosemount. Buy your puzzle for $20, keep it, and if you finish it there, your whole team gets free beer tokens. Puzzle it out .

Highway 13 Improvement Project Meeting (Savage)

MnDOT's talking about the Highway 13/Nicollet interchange upgrades coming in 2027. Show up at 5:30pm for the presentation or drop by anytime to grill them with questions. Be heard .

All Occasion Hand-Stamped Cards (Apple Valley)

Make 25 gorgeous hand-stamped cards in one night (thank you, birthday, sympathy, wedding, blank). All supplies included except adhesive, you'll leave with a stash that'll last months. Stamp away .

Eagan Blast & Play (Eagan)

Let your toddlers loose on the remodeled Blast playground plus gym time with scooters and balls. $8 for ages 2-11, under 2 free. Burn that energy .

Savage Sports Center Tot Time (Savage)

Toddlers and preschoolers (6 & under) go wild on inflatables, balls, and bats every Tuesday morning 9-11am. Just $3 per kid, adults free. Let em loose .

Wednesday 28th

Modern Calligraphy Workshop (Burnsville)

Learn pointed pen calligraphy in 90 minutes and take home your beginner's kit. Perfect for DIY brides, stationery lovers, or anyone who wants their handwriting to look fancy. Get fancy .

Palette Knife Painting (Shakopee)

Create a textured 8x10" painting using palette knives instead of brushes. All supplies included, zero experience needed, just show up ready to make something gorgeous. Get messy .

BINGO at Winter SKOLstice (Eagan)

Every Wednesday it's $2 for three bingo cards and real cash prizes at the Warming Haus. 18+ to play for money, cash only, come test your luck. Get lucky .

