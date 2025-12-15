Enjoying the newsletter? Toss us a few bucks to help keep the lights on and the updates coming :)

$819K gets you 4 beds, quartz counters & 0.25 acres—see what caught our eye

Former Rosemount Police Chief claims no investigation before $160K exit

Those rail cars on County Road 50? They're finally moving after 14 years

Former Police Chief Mikael Dahlstrom released a public letter claiming the city placed him on leave and pushed him out based on anonymous survey comments, with no third-party investigation or chance to defend himself. The City Council's only response: "We have nothing further to add."

The median-valued home in Apple Valley, Lakeville, Burnsville, and other District 196 communities will pay about $85 more annually in school taxes ($7/month) after the December 9th school board meeting. Two-thirds of the $168.8 million levy comes from referendums you already voted yes on.

After 14 years and a Facebook page dedicated to documenting the issue, Lakeville's Planning Commission unanimously approved a 33-acre rail car storage facility near Airlake Airport. Those bright orange and green rail cars cluttering your County Road 50 commute will move to dedicated industrial storage.

Monday (12/15/25)

🎵💲 Tonic Sol-Fa "Wrap it Up" Farewell Tour (Burnsville at 7pm)

Emmy-winning quartet's final holiday tour with opening act Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience. Get tickets.

🪓💲 Ugly Sweater Axe Throwing Party (Eagan at 6:30pm)

Stacking Benjamins hosts holiday party with two hours of axe throwing, pizza, drinks—wear your ugliest sweater for a prize, bring NICU comfort items if you can.

🎬💲 Special Movie Screening Fundraiser (Eagan at 5:30pm) LA-style red carpet at 5:30pm, screening at 6:30pm with Q&A featuring Morley and cast—ticket includes popcorn and soda, benefits Winning Pathways Foundation. Get tickets.

Tuesday (12/16/25)

🎅💲Cookies & Cocoa with Santa at Crystal Lake Golf Club (Lakeville at 5pm)

($, Dec 16) Santa's stopping by Crystal Lake Golf Club on Tuesday night for some holiday magic—limited tickets available on Eventbrite.

🥃🆓 Skrewball Whiskey Holiday Tasting at Barley + Vine (Lakeville at 5pm)

Free samples of holiday whiskey flavors plus swag giveaways at Barley + Vine.

🎄🆓 Holiday Music Trivia at OMNI Winery (Rosemount at 7pm)

Test your knowledge of festive favorites from classics to modern hits—teams of 6 max, prizes for top three places.

🎸💲 Rock & Roll Xmas Spectacular (Burnsville at 7:30pm)

Classic holiday songs get the rock treatment from an all-star lineup—expect "Silent Night" to "Jingle Bells" with enough confetti to make Rudolph jealous. Get tickets.

🍪💲 Cookie Decorating at Trove Brewing (Burnsville at 6pm)

Decorate 6 Christmas cookies with Spider Monkey's Bake Shoppe and enjoy a drink from Trove—perfect for date night or friends gathering. Secure your spot.

🎵🆓 Holiday Harp Concert at Hastings Arts Center (10:30am)

Classically trained Irish harpist, Hannah Flowers, performs holiday program at coffee concert—freewill donations appreciated.

🪄💲 Harry Potter Trivia at Bald Man Brewing (Eagan at 7pm)

Grab your wand and compete for prizes while supporting The Open Door food pantry. $5 donation per player benefits local families.

Wednesday (12/15/25)

🎅🆓 Santa Visit at Broadway Bar & Pizza (Hastings at 5:30pm)

Bring the family for dinner and photos with Santa—no charge for the visit.