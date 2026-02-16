Good morning, South Metro. What's inside: District 196 bus driver shortage: 12 routes per day not running on schedule

Scott County is now Minnesota's 3rd deadliest for traffic deaths

New game: Guess where I am in the South Metro (local businesses, want to sponsor prizes?)

Feb 17-18 events: Bridgerton trivia, salsa class & Cat Stevens tribute

375-Home Development Moving Forward in Hastings

The 160-acre subdivision would extend General Sieben Drive to County Road 42, include a park, trail system, and HOA clubhouse and cover roughly a quarter of the city's 1,500-unit housing gap. Grading could start this year.

District 196 Addresses Bus Driver Shortages

The district runs 220 buses and moves 22,000 students daily, but up to a dozen routes per day aren't running on schedule. A new union contract with pay raises and better benefits is the first move but whether it's enough to fix the problem is still an open question.

Scott County Is Now the 3rd Deadliest County in Minnesota for Traffic Deaths

The true number of impaired drivers on the road is likely 300-400% higher than what officers are catching. The chief went out on patrol himself on a Friday night and found a DUI driver within 45 minutes.

Tuesday 17th

Apple Valley Eco Advocates Meeting (Apple Valley)

Samantha Berger, AV Natural Resources Coordinator, will speak on Apple Valley's participation in the Green Step Cities program. Join in .

191 Community Pantry Free Food Distribution (Burnsville)

Drive by Diamondhead Door 9 starting at 2pm for free groceries while supplies last (line up starts at 1:30pm). Help your neighbors .

Tuesday Trivia (Burnsville)

Test your knowledge at Clive's Roadhouse trivia hosted by Amp Quiz starting at 7:30pm (reservations recommended). Flex your brain .

The Open Door Pantry in Farmington (Farmington)

Pick up free fresh produce, pantry items, fruit, vegetables, and dairy on the third Tuesday at Rambling River Center while supplies last (bring reusable bags). Food access .

Bloody Valentine Trivia at OMNI (Rosemount)

Test your murder mystery knowledge for FREE at OMNI Brewing with prizes for top 3 teams (reservations recommended). Deadly trivia .

Trivia Game Show Gauntlet (Savage)

Compete in 4 rounds of trivia with Game Show bonuses, golden tickets, and fabulous prizes starting at 6:30pm, totally free to play and 21+. Game on .

Bridgerton Theme Trivia at Badger Hill (Shakopee)

Show off your Bridgerton knowledge from 6:30-8:30pm covering all seasons including Queen Charlotte. Dear reader .

Wednesday 18th

Rival Residency: Reignited @ Bogart's (Apple Valley)

Get ready for the return of Rival 5, transforming your midweek into a high-octane party with two powerhouse lead vocalists. Live tunes .

Move to the Music: Salsa Dance Class (Burnsville)

Learn salsa moves at this free class from 10-11am at Grand 35 Apartments, no experience or partner needed. Feel the rhythm .

Cat Stevens & James Taylor Tribute by Michael Monroe (Lakeville)

An evening of songs celebrating Cat Stevens and James Taylor, performed by Michael Monroe at Brianno's Chart House in Lakeville. Heartfelt performances honoring the timeless singer-songwriters. Join in .

