It's Groundhog Day, which means Punxsutawney Phil will either condemn us to six more weeks of winter or give us hope for early spring. We'll probably just freeze anyway. What's inside: You voted for physical mailers, now help design what's inside

Eagan removes last impaired lake from state list (big milestone after decades of work)

Your complete farmers market guide: every South Metro market schedule published

Mompreneurs meetup, art history course & crushed glass workshops happening now

You have been heard on Thursday’s vote.

Handcrafted physical mailer won just above hat, so we’ll do both.

What would you want in a physical mailer?

I listed out some ideas in this survey , let me know your thoughts.

➡️ 4 bed, 6 bath, 1.45 acres

➡️ 5-car garage setup (3-car attached + 2-car detached)

➡️ Rare amenities: indoor pool, tower, workshop & bar

➡️ Shakopee schools, thoughtfully updated throughout

Price: $1,190,000

MLS #7010667 Listed by Edina Realty, Inc.

Monday 2nd

Rooted & Rising Mompreneurs Meet Up (Apple Valley)

Join other mompreneurs for a relaxed morning of meaningful connections at Cafe De Paris where you can build friendships while growing your business with people who totally get it. Rise together.

Introduction to Art History (Eagan)

Become an art history detective in this four-week course at Black Hawk Middle School where you'll explore meanings, symbols, and interpretations across cultures beyond the outdated Western model. Decode art.

Tuesday 3rd

Schitt's Creek Trivia (Rosemount)

Put your Rosebud Motel knowledge to the test at OMNI Brewery with teams up to 6 players competing for prizes, and may the brainiest bear win! ew David.

191 Community Pantry (Burnsville)

Free drive-by food distribution at Diamondhead Door 9 starting at 2pm, open to the public while supplies last, please wait until 1:30pm to line up. Get info or volunteer.

Wednesday 4th

Rival 5 Residency (Apple Valley)

Free midweek rock shows every other Wednesday at Bogart's with two powerhouse vocalists delivering the best of rock with a twist of 80s pop from 7 to 9pm, plus the best happy hour in town from 3 to 6:30pm. reignite Wednesday.

Crushed Glass Art Workshop (Savage)

Unwind at The Savage Tap and create your own custom glass art piece by picking from 7 shapes and 24 colors of crushed glass in this meditative, no-pressure workshop. Get creative.

Joe Flip Band Outlaw Country Tribute (Lakeville)

Award-nominated tribute act brings high-energy hits from Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Charlie Daniels Band, and The Allman Brothers to Brianno's Chart House at 7pm with reserved seats, dinner and drinks served to your table. Go outlaw.

