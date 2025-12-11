PS - If you find this newsletter valuable, please consider forwarding it to your friends. New to the South Metro Scoop? Sign-up for free.

This weekend: Ugly sweater parties, Santa brunches & break a bulb for FREE BEER FOR LIFE

Behind the scenes: IGH filmmaker's journey from family cast to Hollywood quality

See our work and discover what's possible for your fireplace.

Serving the South Metro for over a decade. Family-owned expertise you can see in every stone.

Fredrickson Masonry transforms South Metro fireplaces with stunning stone and brick that makes your room feel opulent, without the typical contractor communication black hole. We deliver detailed quotes, quality craftsmanship, and on-time completion because you deserve both excellence and peace of mind.

Your outdated fireplace is the focal point of your home for all the wrong reasons.

See more info about the boundary changes

The boundary realignment conversation in Farmington, the School Board just made it official, new elementary and middle school boundaries take effect fall 2026, affecting about 240 students (less than 4% of the district), with legacy options for current fourth and seventh graders who want to stay put, plus a detailed timeline for registration, transfers, and building tours that kicks off with impacted families getting their letters this week.

Read more about the podcast

I sat down with Morley and his wife Nicole to talk about directing their 7-year-old and 3-year-old, working with Hollywood actors in Minnesota winter, going viral on TikTok, and what it's like when your entire family becomes a movie. Plus: their advice for aspiring South Metro filmmakers and why this premiere matters.

What is the approximate year Burnsville became a city?

Thursday (12/11/25)

🎄🆓 Sip, Shop, & Support (Lakeville at 4pm)

Gather your crew for a cheerful evening of holiday shopping from local businesses at Brackett's Crossing Country Club, the perfect excuse for a girls' night out while checking off your gift list.

Friday (12/12/25)

🎄🆓 Trailblazer Holiday Market (Lakeville at 9am)

Our Village School students are launching their entrepreneurial dreams at Donut Star, selling their own products at this public holiday market.

🎄🆓 Sweet Sparrow Holiday Sip & Shop (Lakeville at 4pm)

The biggest event of the year returns with complimentary drinks, snacks, and local vendors—bring everyone from your mom to your coworkers for a festive shopping party.

🎸💲 Sir Psycho & Nirvana Tribute Night (Apple Valley at 6pm)

Two legendary bands, one epic night—dance to Red Hot Chili Peppers' funky grooves then dive into Nirvana's grunge anthems at Bogart's. (Tickets online)

🎄🆓 Ugly Sweater Party with Gus Sent Me (Rosemount at 8pm)

Break out the gaudy sweaters and celebrate the holidays with live music at Carbone's Pizza and Pub.

🎵🆓 Mitchell Hall as Johnny Cash (Eagan at 6pm)

Watch a young Johnny Cash come back to life at Bald Man Brewing, voted best live music venue in town—arrive early for good seats.

🎵🆓 Winter SKOLstice Friday Night Music (Eagan at 6pm)

Michael Handler performs live at Vikings' Warming Haus with ice skating, food, beverages, and games—a festive Friday night at Winter SKOLstice.

Saturday (12/13/25)

🎄💲3rd Annual Holiday Boutique (Lakeville at 10am)

Sip mimosas and cocktails while you shop local small businesses at the Emporium Room—because holiday shopping deserves a festive drink in hand.

🎅🆓 Brunch with Santa at Lakeville Brewing Co. (10am)

Santa's trading the North Pole for Lakeville Brewing Co. with a hot chocolate bar and photo ops, because nothing says holiday magic like craft beer and jolly old Saint Nick.

🎄🆓 Christmas Market at A Bushel & A Peck (Rosemount at 10am)

Local vendors offering handmade gifts, holiday décor, and treats in a cozy setting—perfect for finding one-of-a-kind treasures that make the season extra special.

🎵🆓 Bells and Brews with Twin Cities Bronze Twin Cities (Eagan at 12pm)

Bronze performs in an informal brewery setting—because handbell music and craft beer are an unexpectedly perfect pairing.

🆓 Break a Bulb at Trove Brewing (Burnsville at 3pm)

Break an ornament for a chance to win FREE BEER FOR LIFE—no purchase necessary, one ornament per person.

🎄🆓 Charlie's 7th Annual Holiday Pop-Up Shop (Prior Lake at 10am)

Local vendors with handmade and custom items fill Charlie's heated lower Landing and upstairs—perfect for last-minute shopping, host gifts, or treating yourself.

🎄🆓 Christmas Pop-Up at Beans & Boots Coffee (Farmington at 9am)

Grab a coffee and shop local and small business vendors from 9am-3pm—the perfect excuse to shop small this holiday season.

Sunday (12/14/25)

🎅🆓 Grinch Brunch at Barley and Vine (Lakeville at 10am)

He's green, he's grumpy, and he's crashing brunch with themed food and drink specials—snap a photo with the Grinch himself if you dare.

🐾🆓 Santa Paws at Bald Man Brewing (Eagan at 11am)

Bring your furry best friend to meet Santa Claus, snap adorable holiday photos, meet adoptable dogs from Last Hope Animal Rescue, and support a great cause—$1 from every beer purchased goes to the rescue.

🎄🆓 Brunch with Buddy the Elf (Eagan at 10am)

Buddy the Elf is trading the North Pole for Yankee Tavern with holiday cheer and brunch from 10 AM-12 PM.