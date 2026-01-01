Help shape 2026: What do you want more of? Less of?

The confetti's been swept up, the champagne headaches have (hopefully) faded, and we're officially into a fresh year.

I just want to say thank you for being here.

Whether you've been reading since day one or just subscribed last week, whether you've shared these emails with neighbors, messaged me story tips, or just quietly kept up with what's happening in Lakeville, Burnsville, Apple Valley, and the rest of the South Metro, it genuinely means everything.

This newsletter only works because you care about this community. And that's not something I take for granted.

I'd love to hear from you as we head into 2026. What stories have you actually enjoyed? What do you want to see more of? Less of?

South Metro Scoop is for this community, and your voice matters.