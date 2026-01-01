Welcome to 2026, South Metro!
The confetti's been swept up, the champagne headaches have (hopefully) faded, and we're officially into a fresh year.
What's inside:
The scratch-off game got approved (and it's getting even better)
Help shape 2026: What do you want more of? Less of?
This weekend's best bets: $5 bloody marys, hardwood dance floors & adoptable pups
End of the Year
I just want to say thank you for being here.
Whether you've been reading since day one or just subscribed last week, whether you've shared these emails with neighbors, messaged me story tips, or just quietly kept up with what's happening in Lakeville, Burnsville, Apple Valley, and the rest of the South Metro, it genuinely means everything.
This newsletter only works because you care about this community. And that's not something I take for granted.
I'd love to hear from you as we head into 2026. What stories have you actually enjoyed? What do you want to see more of? Less of?
South Metro Scoop is for this community, and your voice matters.
Here's to a great 2026.
South Metro Scratch & Explore Approved
The votes are in and the people have spoken: 92% said yes. We're making South Metro Scratch & Explore happen.
Even better? A bunch of you replied asking for specific local business offers on the cards, discounts, first-time visitor deals, that kind of thing.
Love that idea. Let's do it.
While I’m finalizing the businesses/places to feature, if you own or work at a local business in the South Metro and want to be featured on a scratch-off card, just reply to this email. Could be your restaurant, your shop, your service — whatever. If it's a spot worth visiting, let's get it in the deck.
I'm finalizing the details and getting a batch in the works.
Thursday 1st
New Year's Day Brunch (Barley + Vine, Lakeville at 11am)
Start 2026 right with cinnamon roll skillets, crème brûlée French toast, and $5 bloody marys from 11am-2pm!
Friday 2nd
Live Classic Country Night (Brianno's Chart House, Lakeville at 7:30pm)
Skip the amateur New Year's Eve crowds and hit one of the area's best hardwood dance floors for live classic country. Get tickets.
Free Family Art Night (Eagan Art House at 5:30pm)
Design your own paper lantern with cutouts or drawings—totally free, drop in anytime 5:30-7pm, all materials provided!
New Year Vision Board Workshop (WEE Farm, Savage)
Set your 2026 intentions with horses and goats through mindfulness, journaling, and vision board crafting, animals included!
Saturday 3rd
Adoptable Dogs Meet & Greet (Trove Brewing, Burnsville at 2pm)
Meet your newest furry family member at the brewery, adoptable dogs and puppies looking for their forever homes!
Super Junior Saturday (ProKART Indoors Burnsville at 8:30am)
Kids get two 5-minute go-kart sessions for $20 at 8:30am or 9:30am—call (952 )808-7223 to reserve your spot for safe, thrilling racing fun!
InaFunk Live (Brianno's Chart House, Lakeville at 7:30pm)
Catch InaFunk at 7:30pm on Jan 3 or Jan 16—$10 at the door or grab reserved table spots for $13.44 online. Get tickets.
Black Dirt Improv (The Confluence Hotel, Hastings at 7pm)
Hilarious improv comedy that's never the same twice, grab drinks, food, and tickets for Saturday night laughs. Get tickets.
