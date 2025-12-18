PS - If you find this newsletter valuable, please consider forwarding it to your friends. New to the South Metro Scoop? Sign-up for free.

The Police Department is asking City Council to approve 20 license plate reader cameras at every major entry point to Lakeville—I-35, County Road 70, Cedar Avenue, Kenwood Trail—at a cost of $127,000 over two years.

Thursday (12/18/25)

🍪🆓 Holiday Cookies & Cocoa (Eagan at 4pm)

Behavior Frontiers' Eagan autism care center is hosting a sensory-friendly open house with cookie decorating, Ben & Jerry's hot cocoa, center tours, and giveaways—it's free and designed with sensory needs in mind. RSVP here.

Friday (12/19/25)

🍺💲 2-Day Closing Party (Eagan at 11am)

Eagan Arms is throwing a two-day farewell party with beer specials, drink deals, and giveaways before they close on December 24—come by to grab those holiday mince pies and say goodbye to the crew.

Saturday (12/20/25)

🎅 🆓 Santa Is Coming to Hy-Vee (Lakeville at 10am)

Free photos, cookies, and hot cocoa—bring the kids for some quick holiday magic while you're doing your shopping.

🎅 🆓 Photos with Santa at Emagine Lakeville (3pm)

Stop by Emagine Lakeville to get your photo with Santa and share your wish list before the big day.

🎵 Karaoke & Ugly Sweater Contest (Apple Valley at 8pm)

Belt out your favorite songs from 8pm-midnight at the American Legion, with the ugly sweater contest winners announced at 10pm.

🤸🏻🆓 Open Gym at TNT Gymnastics (Farmington at 10am)

If your little one (6 months-5 years) needs to burn some energy, TNT Gymnastics has open gym time where they can explore balance beams, bars, and vault equipment under coach supervision. Secure your spot.

🎅🏻🆓 Winter Solstice at LeDuc Historic Estate (Hastings at 5pm) Celebrate the winter solstice at the beautiful Gothic-Revival LeDuc Estate with holiday lights, s'mores roasting, and a visit from Victorian-era Santa.

⛸️💲 Sounds of the Season Skate (Burnsville at 4:15pm)

Skateville's first-ever Sounds of the Season event features 100% Christmas music from 7-9:30pm—admission is $11, skate rentals are $5, and it's open to all ages.

🎁💲 Last-Minute Holiday Pop-Up (Rosemount at 5pm)

Need a few more gifts or just want to treat yourself to something sparkly? Hit up OMNI Winery from 5-8pm for permanent jewelry, local vendors, amazing pizza, and wine.

Sunday (12/21/25)

🎅 🆓 Police, Pizza & The Polar Express (Lakeville at 3pm)

Lakeville PD is hosting a free family night with pizza, officer meet-and-greets, and a screening of The Polar Express at Lakeville North High School. It's the perfect pre-holiday movie night, and did we mention it's free?

🎅 💲 Brunch with Santa at Bourbon Butcher (Farmington at 11am)

Bourbon Butcher is going all-out with brunch, Santa photos, ornament decorating, and a winter market from 11am-2pm.

🌸💲 Winter Centerpiece Workshop (Farmington at 3pm)

Create your own fresh winter centerpiece with seasonal blooms at Beans & Boots. Your ticket includes a complimentary beverage. Secure your spot.

🎅🏻💲 Brunch with the Grinch at Southern Social Eagan (10am)

Their hosting a festive family brunch with themed breakfast favorites and photo ops with the Grinch himself from 10am-2pm.