Everything that opened in Lakeville last year (all 36 businesses)
What's coming in 2026: dispensaries, Taco Bell, three pediatric clinics
Star Wars vs. Star Trek trivia battle (finally settle this)
Paint nights, sourdough workshops & Wolves watch parties
Which South Metro city operates its own electric utility?
Lakeville's 2025: $381 Million in Development (And Everything Coming in 2026)
Lakeville wrapped 2025 with $381 million in building permits, and honestly, the amount of stuff opening next year is kind of wild.
The big project was Dakota Electric's Energy Center at $47.8 million, plus $87 million in commercial and industrial development.
On the housing side, 229 single-family homes, 319 townhomes, and 73 apartments got permitted.
But here's what you'll actually notice: 36 new businesses opened in 2025.
Salvation Army Thrift Store took over the old Goodwill spot on Kenrick.
Wild Things Indoor Playground opened in November with a jungle-themed play space for kids.
Pickle in the Middle opened in late December with 15 pickleball courts available 24/7.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Sala Thai Kitchen, UrgentVet for after-hours pet care, the list goes on.
For 2026, here's what's coming: Two cannabis dispensaries (Legit Cannabis and Green Box) are waiting on state licenses.
Taco Bell and Mister Car Wash both got approved for the Marketplace at Cedar development.
Lakeville Family Pet Clinic is building a new 9,030-square-foot facility.
Metropolitan Pediatrics is moving their Burnsville location to Lakeville.
Grow Pediatrics is building a new clinic with urgent care.
Life Time's doing a full facility refresh. Club Pilates is opening a second Lakeville location. Chase Bank is building a new branch.
Bottom line: If you haven't driven around Lakeville in six months, you're going to notice some changes.
And if you're waiting on any of these businesses to open, now you know when to expect them.
Monday 12th
Winter Solstice Paint Night (Inver Grove Heights at 6:30pm)
Paint a guided Winter Solstice masterpiece on 11x14 canvas at Jersey's Bar & Grill for $35. All supplies included, no experience needed, food and drinks available. Secure your spot.
Tuesday 13th
Puzzle Night (Rosemount at 5pm)
Drop in with up to 3 friends every second and fourth Tuesday at OMNI Winery, buy a puzzle for $20 to keep, and earn free beer tokens when you complete it.
Sip & Sourdough Workshop (Rosemount at 6pm) Master sourdough bread-making step-by-step while sipping local craft beer at North 20 Brewing. Secure your spot.
Wolves Watch Party (Eagan at 7pm)
Join KFAN's Maxx Fuller for Wolves trivia with prizes, game-long food and drink specials, and an electric atmosphere.
Star Wars vs. Star Trek Trivia Night (Eagan at 7pm)
Choose your fandom and battle it out with head-to-head trivia at Bald Man Brewing. Costumes welcome, prizes for top teams, and finally settle which universe is superior. $5 suggested donation supports Open Door Food Pantry.
Wednesday 14th
Horse Emergency Preparedness Seminar (Prior Lake at 7pm)
Learn lifesaving first aid skills from Dr. Young including vital signs, wound care, and how to handle common horse emergencies. Free with RSVP (RSVP by calling them), snacks provided.
Wednesday Night Live: Cláirseach (Prior Lake at 7pm)
Experience the sparkling magic of ancient Gaelic harp with master harper Ann Heymann and husband Charlie's traditional ballads and songs. Free concert at Club Prior, no registration needed.
