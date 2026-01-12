Star Wars vs. Star Trek trivia battle (finally settle this)

Lakeville's 2025: $381 Million in Development (And Everything Coming in 2026)

Lakeville wrapped 2025 with $381 million in building permits, and honestly, the amount of stuff opening next year is kind of wild.

The big project was Dakota Electric's Energy Center at $47.8 million, plus $87 million in commercial and industrial development.

On the housing side, 229 single-family homes, 319 townhomes, and 73 apartments got permitted.

But here's what you'll actually notice: 36 new businesses opened in 2025.

Salvation Army Thrift Store took over the old Goodwill spot on Kenrick.

Wild Things Indoor Playground opened in November with a jungle-themed play space for kids.

Pickle in the Middle opened in late December with 15 pickleball courts available 24/7.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Sala Thai Kitchen, UrgentVet for after-hours pet care, the list goes on.

For 2026, here's what's coming: Two cannabis dispensaries (Legit Cannabis and Green Box) are waiting on state licenses.

Taco Bell and Mister Car Wash both got approved for the Marketplace at Cedar development.

Lakeville Family Pet Clinic is building a new 9,030-square-foot facility.

Metropolitan Pediatrics is moving their Burnsville location to Lakeville.

Grow Pediatrics is building a new clinic with urgent care.

Life Time's doing a full facility refresh. Club Pilates is opening a second Lakeville location. Chase Bank is building a new branch.

Bottom line: If you haven't driven around Lakeville in six months, you're going to notice some changes.