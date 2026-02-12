Good morning, South Metro. What's inside: Burnsville street bills: 31% cheaper than expected ($2,869 vs $4,189 estimate)

Lakeville's new Airbnb rules: $100 permits, 2-property max, primary residences only

Lakeville school board eliminates policy committee to clear 3-year backlog

Valentine's week: Vintage Vegas, rom com trivia, Friday the 13th tattoos & coffee curling

Burnsville Southwest Street Project: Bills Come in 31% Lower Than Expected

Southwest Burnsville property owners will pay $2,869 for recent street improvements, 31% less than the city's original $4,189 estimate, despite crews doing more work than originally planned.

Lakeville Short-Term Rental Rules & What Airbnb & VRBO Owners Need to Know

Lakeville is creating a comprehensive short-term rental ordinance requiring $100 annual permits, limiting owners to 2 properties maximum, and restricting rentals to primary residences only.

Lakeville Schools Policy, Stay Current on the Latest District Changes

Lakeville school board eliminated its policy committee to speed up three years of backlogged updates while debating whether administrators should be required to notify parents before searching students or investigating hazing incidents.

Thursday 12th

Vintage Vegas (Lakeville)

Step into the golden age of Vegas with Mick Sterling and Cate Fierro fronting The High Rollers Orchestra with an 8-piece horn section delivering Sinatra, Bennett, Garland, and more at 7pm, tickets start at $30. Swing baby .

Delulu Luau (Rosemount)

Escape frigid Minnesota with tropical cocktails, flash henna tattoos, build-your-own succulent bar, and event-only discounts as Thread and Clover cranks the heat and tropical tunes. Stay delulu .

E + M Company Soft Opening (Lakeville) Celebrate their move from 11am to 7pm on Feb 12 with new merch, store specials, treats, dirty soda bar, plus Shine Boutique at 3pm with jewelry and make-n-take candles. Shop new .

Friday 13th 😬

Friday the 13th Tattoos (Eagan)

Get Valentine-specific Friday the 13th tattoos all day starting at noon, first come first serve and cash only with tattoos starting at $50. Get inked .

Flavors of Prior Lake (Prior Lake)

Sample over 155 tastings of craft beers, bourbons, and wines with live music, local vendors, and delicious snacks for $25 advance or $30 at the door. Sip everything .

John Denver Tribute (Rosemount)

Faithful performance of John Denver's timeless songs and stories at Steeple Center at 7pm, the perfect Valentine's evening. Take me home .

Rom Com Trivia (Hastings)

Grab your friends for Galentine's Day rom com trivia at Alexis Bailly Vineyard with teams of 1-6 players, free to play with charcuterie and wine available for purchase. Love actually .

Saturday 14th

Open Skating (Eagan)

Lace up your skates for a morning of open skating and snacks on the covered rink at Goat Hill Park, no sticks or pucks allowed. Glide on .

Candy Kabob Making (Savage)

Join Hy-Vee Market Grille from 10am to 1pm for candy kabob making and coloring, perfect sweet Valentine's fun! Get sweet .

Paws for a Cause - Blue (Savage)

Support Blue's medical journey at The Savage Tap on Valentine's Day, a dog who survived being shot in the face and needs ongoing treatment for her injuries and heartworm disease. Help Blue .

Permanent Jewelry Valentine's Day (Shakopee)

Grab your bestie or partner for coffee or beer at Shakopee BrewHall and get welded permanent jewelry with tons of chain, connectors, and charms to choose from. Link up .

Next Stop Comedy (Lakeville)

Top-tier comedians from across the country bring high-energy performances to Angry Inch Brewing for an unforgettable night of big laughs and great vibes. Laugh hard .

Coffee & Curling (Lakeville)

Watch Olympic curling with experienced players, enjoy coffee and bagels, then try curling yourself with instructors guiding you through the basics, no experience or equipment needed. Sweep ice .

Valentine's at OMNI (Rosemount)

Skip boring Valentine's plans and celebrate with your girls at OMNI Winery from noon to 4pm with fine line tattoos, permanent jewelry, boutique shopping, and wine. Sparkle on .

Valentine's Vendor Event (Farmington)

Shop Wilder Tee Co., Rae of Sunshine Flower Co., and PermaLinx with Lori all day at Farmtown Nutrition on Valentine's Day. Shop love .

Sunday 15th

Paint Night Snow Much Fun (Farmington)

Paint an 11x14 canvas at Celts Pub on Feb 15 at 6pm with step-by-step guidance, all supplies included, all ages welcome and no experience needed for $35. Paint snowmen .

