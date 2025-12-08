The South Metro is absolutely packed with holiday light displays this year, from massive 900,000-light walk-through experiences to cozy neighborhood displays you can enjoy from your car.

Whether you're looking for a quick drive-by with the kids or planning a full evening of lights hunting, I've rounded up every display in Lakeville, Burnsville, Apple Valley, Eagan, Farmington, Shakopee, Prior Lake, Inver Grove Heights, and Hastings.

APPLE VALLEY

Making Spirits Bright - Synchronized Light Display

📍 12728 Durham Way

📅 Dec. 1–Jan. 2 | 5 PM–1 AM daily

💡 3,000 lights synced to music on 90.5 FM

This Apple Valley home features a playful mix of synchronized lights, classic blow-molds and giant inflatables like Santa, Bumble and the Grinch. The display blends nostalgic charm with over-the-top whimsy, making it a standout stop for holiday light hunters. The show runs late each night, offering plenty of time to swing by after dinner.

Ray's Holiday Light Show

📍 12845 Eveleth Avenue

📅 Now–Jan. 3 | 5–10 PM Mon–Thurs, 5–11 PM Fri–Sat

💡 12,000 lights synced to music on 87.9 FM

This beloved neighborhood light display features more than 12,000 synchronized lights that guests can tune into on their car radio. The free, drive-by show lets you cruise through with hot cocoa, take in the festive music and enjoy the experience without leaving your vehicle. It's an easy, family-friendly outing that you can take at your own pace.

Porter's Holiday Light Show

📍 13596 Hollins Court

📅 Nov. 24–Jan. 3 | 5–9 PM Sun–Thurs, 5–10 PM Fri–Sat

💡 30,000 lights synced to music on 87.9 FM

Martinson's Holiday Lights

📍 15381 Drexel Way

📅 Nov. 27–Jan. 2 | 5–9 PM Sun–Thurs, 5–10 PM Fri–Sat

💡 10,000 lights synced to music on 91.9 FM

All Decked Out 2025

📍 7624 157th Street W

📅 Nov. 28–Jan. 4 | 5–11 PM daily

LAKEVILLE

Lights on Iteri

📍 19739 Iteri Place

📅 Nov. 27–Jan. 4 | 5:30–10 PM daily

💡 25,000 lights synced to music on 98.9 FM

Dodd Crossing Light Show

📍 5624 162nd Street W

📅 Nov. 26–Dec. 26 | 4:30–10:30 PM daily

💡 20,000 lights synced to music on 96.1 FM

🎁 Collecting cash donations for Toys for Tots

PiXeL Paradise USA

📍 17954 Hydra Court

📅 Dec. 7–27 | 5:30–9:30 PM Mon–Thurs, 5:30–10:30 PM Fri–Sun

💡 50,000 lights synced to music on 98.9 FM

FARMINGTON

The 12 Homes of Christmas

📍 198th Court W

📅 Nov. 28–Jan. 1 | 5:30–10 PM daily

💡 26,000 lights synced to music on 87.9 FM

All 12 homes in this cul-de-sac (plus two additional homes this year) are synchronized to music together as one gigantic show! Collecting unwrapped toys for Farmington's "Toys For Town" through December 12 and non-perishable food items for the Farmington Food Shelf all season long.

Christmas in the Village

📍 Dakota City Heritage Village, 4008 220th Street W

📅 Dec. 6, 7, 13 & 14 | 3–8 PM

💡 12,000 lights

💵 $5.50 online, $5 cash/$5.50 card at gate (kids 5 and under free)

If you like an old-fashioned Christmas, this is the event not to miss! Located on the Dakota County Fairgrounds with heated buildings and horse-drawn trolleys to take visitors throughout the village. It's the first 2 weekends in December. Proceeds benefit Dakota City Heritage Village.

Hyperactive Holiday Lights

📍 609 Park Drive

📅 Nov. 28–Jan. 5 | 5–9:30 PM Mon–Thurs, 5–10 PM Fri–Sat

💡 15,000 lights synced to music on 91.9 FM

Let it Glow

📍 18878 Exclusive Path

📅 Nov. 27–Jan. 4 | 5–10 PM Sun–Thurs, 5–11 PM Fri–Sat

💡 20,000 lights

🎁 Collecting donations for Spot's Last Stop Canine Rescue (dog toys, treats, food, blankets, collars)

📬 Mailbox for letters to Santa

Caravel Christmas Blow Up

📍 19416 Caravel Court

📅 Nov. 30–Jan. 4 | 4:30–11 PM daily

SHAKOPEE

Sever's Holiday Lights

📍 3121 150th Street W

📅 Nov. 27–Dec. 25 | Time slots starting on the hour between 5–8 PM

💡 2.5 million lights

💵 Drive-thru display with tiered pricing:

Tuesdays (through Dec. 16): $10 per vehicle (7 or less), $25 for 8+

Sun/Mon/Wed/Thurs (through Dec. 15): $30 per vehicle (7 or less), $45 for 8+

Fri–Sat: $45 per vehicle (7 or less), $60 for 8+

Dec. 18–25: $45 per vehicle (7 or less), $60 for 8+

You buy tickets for a specific time slot. One of the region's largest displays.

Shakopee Winter Wonderland

📍 921 Shakopee Avenue E

📅 Nov. 27–Dec. 31 | 5–9 PM Sun–Thurs, 5–10 PM Fri–Sat

💡 900,000 lights

🎅 Santa visits Dec. 5–7 & Dec. 12–24 from 5:30–9:30 PM

Walk-thru display with crafts, cookies, and hot chocolate or coffee and water available in the garage. The second-largest display in the South Metro.

Shak the Halls! Holiday Lights Contest

📍 City of Shakopee

📅 Entries: Nov. 21–Dec. 18 (4:30 PM deadline) | Voting: Dec. 19–23

💰 Prizes: $100 first place, $50 second, $50 third

Shakopee wants to reward residents who go all-out with their holiday displays. Submit a nighttime photo of your lights (your own home or a neighbor's with permission), and you'll be added to the city's holiday lights map for the community to enjoy. Public voting happens on the City of Shakopee Facebook page from Dec. 19–23, with winners announced on Dec. 23. Free to enter, open to all Shakopee residents. Note: Previous first-place winners can enter but aren't eligible for first place again.

BURNSVILLE

Christmas Ville

📍 2304 River Hills Drive

📅 Nov. 24–Jan. 1 | 5–11 PM daily

💡 60,000 lights synced to music on 87.9 FM

R & C Christmas Wonderland

📍 13713 Washburn Avenue S

📅 Nov. 22–Jan. 10 | 5:30–9 AM and 4:30–11 PM daily

💡 10,000 lights

🎈 24 inflatables

Xmas Lights on Big Oak

📍 2012 Big Oak Drive

📅 Nov. 27–Jan. 2 | 5–10 PM Sun–Thurs, 5–10:30 PM Fri–Sat

💡 3,200 lights synced to music on 91.9 FM

Light Display 2025

📍 1674 Riverwood Drive

📅 Nov. 27–Dec. 25 | 5–9:30 PM daily

💡 3,000 lights

Christmas Spirit

📍 11413 Christensen Court

📅 Nov. 1–Jan. 9 | 5–10 PM daily

💡 2,500 lights

EAGAN

Magic of Lights

📍 Viking Lakes, 2685 Vikings Circle

📅 Nov. 21–Jan. 3 | 5:30–9 PM Mon–Thurs, 5:30–10 PM Fri–Sun

💡 2 million lights

💵 Drive-thru tickets: $25.88 per vehicle Mon–Thurs, $31.05 Fri–Sun (online pricing)

Kirkwood Drive

📍 1067 Kirkwood Drive

📅 Nov. 14–Dec. 26 | 4:30–10:30 PM daily

💡 250,000 lights

One of the largest residential displays in the South Metro.

Lights on Lexington

📍 1053 Keefe Street

📅 Nov. 28–Jan. 5 | 5–9 PM Sun–Thurs, 5–9:30 PM Fri–Sat

💡 17,000 lights synced to music on 88.9 FM

Ramsingh Family Lights

📍 1823 Karis Way

📅 Nov. 23–Jan. 2 | 5–10 PM daily

💡 12,000 lights synced to music on 103.1 FM

Lights on Richard Lane

📍 4875 Richard Lane

📅 Nov. 30–Jan. 4 | 5–9:30 PM daily

💡 7,000 lights synced to music on 88.9 FM

Marble Lane Lights

📍 2105 Marble Lane

📅 Nov. 28–Jan. 4 | 5–10 PM Sun–Thurs, 5–11 PM Fri–Sat

💡 5,300 lights

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS

Inver Grove Heights has more displays than any other city in the South Metro—12 total!

Community Events:

Lights, Cocoa, Community - Lighting Simley Island (FREE)

📍 Simley Island Park, 3110 80th St E

📅 Nov. 28 | 6–7:30 PM

Start with treats and hot cocoa in the Hometown Meats parking lot. At 7 PM, head to Simley Island for a holiday lighting ceremony with Santa! Bring a non-perishable food item for the Neighbors Holiday Food Drive if possible.

Holidays in the Heights

📍 Veterans Memorial Community Center, 8055 Barbara Ave

📅 Dec. 5–13

Multiple events including tree lighting, skate and swim, and opportunities to visit with Santa.

Home Displays:

Bulbs on Boyd

📍 7465 Boyd Avenue

📅 Nov. 28–Jan. 4 | 5–10 PM Mon–Thurs, 5–10:30 PM Fri–Sun

💡 60,000 lights synced to music on 87.9 FM

Coffey Family Christmas

📍 3154 69th Street E

📅 Nov. 28–Jan. 7 | 5–11 PM daily

💡 40,000 lights

🚂 Includes Christmas train display (weather permitting)

Soldiers 6 11th Annual Christmas Display

📍 8238 Copland Way

📅 Nov. 28–Dec. 31 | 5–11 PM daily

💡 30,000 lights synced to music on 91.9 FM

🎈 18 ft and 14 ft giant inflatables

🎅 Santa, Grinch and Rudolph visits: 6–9 PM Fri–Sat, plus Sun/Mon/Tues Christmas week. Free pictures, plus each kid gets a gift certificate for one free kids meal at Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers.

🎁 Soldiers 6 is a 501c3 nonprofit providing service dogs to veterans and first responders. Collecting non-perishable food items for Neighbors Inc.

"A Christmas Story" Movie Theme Display

📍 5667 Babcock Trail

📅 Nov. 28–Jan. 6 | 5–10 PM daily

💡 5,000 lights

100% "A Christmas Story" movie theme with Ralphie inflatables, giant leg lamps, life-size Flick stuck to the flag pole, multiple cut outs and inflatables.

Christmas Extravaganza!!

📍 3693 Upper 73rd Street E

📅 Nov. 16–Jan. 1 | 5–10 PM daily

💡 20,000 lights

Lundell Lane

📍 3892 72nd Street E

📅 Nov. 28–Jan. 3 | 5–11 PM (dusk–dawn starting week of Christmas)

💡 10,000 lights

67th St Christmas

📍 2005 67th Street E

📅 Nov. 27–Jan. 4 | 5–11 PM daily

💡 10,000 lights

The Lights on Boudreau

📍 2680 Boudreau Court

📅 Nov. 28–Jan. 2 | 5–10 PM daily

💡 9,000 lights synced to music on 89.7 FM

Lit for the Holidays!

📍 6840 Carmen Avenue E

📅 Nov. 28–Jan. 4 | 6–10 PM daily

💡 8,500 lights

67th Street's Christmas Lights

📍 2020 67th Street E

📅 Nov. 27–Jan. 4 | 5–11 PM daily

💡 8,000 lights

🦌 Includes 3D deer on roof

Merry Toonville

📍 7971 Cloman Ave E

📅 Nov. 28–Jan. 4 | 5–10 PM daily

💡 4,000 lights

Winter Wonderland on 66th Street

📍 1379 66th Street

📅 Nov. 16–Jan. 3 | 4:30–10:30 PM daily

💡 2,000 lights

🎈 15 inflatables

PRIOR LAKE

Lights on Mushtown

📍 17881 Mushtown Road

📅 Nov. 28–Jan. 4 | 6–10 PM daily

💡 60,000 lights synced to music on 91.9 FM

One Little Spark

📍 4297 190th Street E

📅 Dec. 1–Jan. 11 | 4:30–11 PM daily

💡 25,000 lights synced to music on 87.9 FM

Palomino Drive Neighborhood Display

📍 21000 Palomino Drive

📅 Nov. 21–Jan. 3 | 5–10 PM daily

💡 20,000 lights

HASTINGS

Lights On Forest

📍 1622 Forest Street

📅 Nov. 28–Jan. 10 | 5 PM–12 AM daily

💡 12,000 lights synced to music on 91.9 FM

Bremer Farms Lights

📍 7048 150th Street E

📅 Dec. 1–Jan. 5 | Dusk–10 PM daily

💡 10,000 lights

🎅 Santa on the Farm: Dec. 13 from 5–7 PM (10th year with bonus guests and extra surprises for families)

🎁 Collecting non-perishables and monetary donations for Hastings Family Service

The South Metro is absolutely packed with holiday magic this year.

Whether you're doing a quick 20-minute loop through your own city or planning a multi-hour lights tour hitting all the big displays, there's something here for everyone.