Vote: Should I turn this random idea into an actual scratch-off game?
New Year's Eve plans for every vibe (party animals, introverts, families, you name it)
House of the Week that'll make you rethink your budget
Trivia
Which South Metro city just broke ground on a new entertainment center?
Vote: South Metro Scratch & Explore
So I accidentally created a game last week.
Started as a random idea while I was writing about all the hidden spots around the South Metro, you know, the parks nobody talks about, the hole-in-the-wall restaurants that've been here for 20 years, the trails everyone drives past without noticing. Then I thought: what if this was a scratch-off card deck?
Twenty-five cards. Twenty-five South Metro bucket list items. Each card has a silver scratch-off coating hiding a local spot worth visiting. Scratch it off, read why it's worth your time, then go check it out. Mark it complete. Move to the next one.
Feels like there's something here. If you'd want one, let me know — I'll figure out how to make it happen.
What do you think?
Game
Wednesday 31st
Largest NYE Party South of the River (Shakopee at 8pm)
Dance all night with Good For Gary plus DJ support, free champagne toast, balloon drop & coat check. Get tickets.
Family-Friendly Irish Countdown (Shakopee at 6pm)
Early NYE at 6pm so kids don't stay up late—balloon drop, live music, food specials & Irish celebration vibes.
New Year's Eve for Booktroverts (Lakeville at 8pm)
Perfect for introverts who'd rather be reading—small bites, discounted shopping, button making, book chat & whisper countdown at 10pm so you're home early. Get tickets.
Noon Year's Eve at the Zoo (Apple Valley at 10am)
Countdown with DJ dance party, silent disco, crafts, special animal enrichment & penguins already dressed for the party.
Buck Hill's Annual NYE Celebration (Burnsville at 10am)
Slopes open late till 11:30pm, prime rib dinner, live music, kids' activities with s'mores, then free fireworks at midnight to ring in 2026.
Casino-Wide NYE Party (Prior Lake at 7pm)
Mystic Lake's biggest event of the year, free celebration with giveaways, live entertainment, dance party at Hop House & epic prize drawings.
NYE at LaunchPad Golf (Prior Lake at 10pm)
Heated golf suites, live DJ till 1am, champagne toast, shareables & $15 Mystic Cash per person—regular suites $45/person or VIP $55/person.
Rock Out 2025 with VERGE (Eagan)
Minnesota's hottest rock show closes out the year with costume contest for merch, bring your best New Year's attire, no cover.
House of the Week
➡️ 5 bed, 5 bath, 0.86 acres
➡️ Chef's kitchen with built-in pantry
➡️ Primary suite with steam shower & heated floors
➡️ Built-in pool, hot tub & sport court
Price: $1,179,000
MLS #7001592 Listed by Paula M O'Brien
Scramble Answer: LAKEVILLE
