House of the Week that'll make you rethink your budget

New Year's Eve plans for every vibe (party animals, introverts, families, you name it)

Vote: Should I turn this random idea into an actual scratch-off game?

Mother Nature decided to send us off with a proper Minnesota goodbye. The plows are out, the coffee's brewing, and somewhere out there, someone's already complaining about their neighbor not shoveling yet.

Welcome to the last South Metro Scoop of 2025, folks!

Which South Metro city just broke ground on a new entertainment center?

Vote: South Metro Scratch & Explore

So I accidentally created a game last week.

Started as a random idea while I was writing about all the hidden spots around the South Metro, you know, the parks nobody talks about, the hole-in-the-wall restaurants that've been here for 20 years, the trails everyone drives past without noticing. Then I thought: what if this was a scratch-off card deck?

Twenty-five cards. Twenty-five South Metro bucket list items. Each card has a silver scratch-off coating hiding a local spot worth visiting. Scratch it off, read why it's worth your time, then go check it out. Mark it complete. Move to the next one.

Feels like there's something here. If you'd want one, let me know — I'll figure out how to make it happen.

What do you think?