Picture this: you're 55 hours into running through Northern Minnesota in January.

You haven't slept more than a few hours total. Your gear is frozen solid. The thermometer reads somewhere between -20°F and 5°F depending on the day, a 135-mile slog. And you've still got miles to go before the 60-hour cutoff.

Yesterday, Lisa Kresky-Griffin, who runs the South of the River Endurance Club, did exactly that. She finished the Arrowhead 135, crossing the line at Fortune Bay Casino after 55 hours and 34 minutes of non-stop movement across Northern Minnesota's snowmobile trails.

Somehow she’s still smiling after 135 miles

Here's the thing about the Arrowhead:

It's recognized as one of the world's 50 toughest endurance challenges. Not toughest ultras. Toughest endurance challenges, period. The average finish rate? About 50%. Most ultras see 70-80% of runners finish. Half the people who start the Arrowhead don't make it.

The race starts in International Falls (one of the coldest cities in the continental US) and follows 135 miles of the Arrowhead State Trail to Tower. You get 60 hours. That's 2.25 miles per hour average. Sounds easy until you factor in: mandatory -20°F sleeping bag, emergency shelter, stove and fuel, 3,000 calories of food at all times, and the fact that you're doing this in January. In northern Minnesota.

This year delivered classic Arrowhead brutality.

The race kicked off Monday morning at 7 AM with temps sitting at -20°F to -22°F. Throughout the three days, highs barely cracked above zero, topping out at 5°F on Tuesday. Overnight lows stayed between -8°F and -22°F. Snow fell on Tuesday. This is the deep freeze the Arrowhead is famous for.

Think about running outside right now when it's 20°F in the South Metro. Cold enough that you layer up, right? Now subtract 40 degrees. And keep moving for two and a half straight days.

Lisa covered all 135 miles in those conditions.

26th overall. Less than five hours to spare before the cutoff. Three mandatory checkpoints at roughly 35, 70, and 110 miles. Each with strict time limits. Miss one cutoff and you're done. Sleep too long at a checkpoint and you blow your cushion.

And the whole time, you're hauling that mandatory gear. The sleeping bag alone weighs several pounds. Add the stove, fuel, emergency shelter, insulated water bottles, headlamp, reflective gear, whistle, firestarter, extra food. Race officials verify everything at the start. You don't get to drop it when it gets heavy.

At those temperatures, everything becomes harder. Water freezes in your bottles. Your stove barely lights. Zippers stick. Your hands go numb trying to eat. Breathing hurts.

But here's what makes this story hit different for the South Metro:

Lisa isn't some pro ultrarunner from out west. She's the person running the South of the River Endurance Club, the local Facebook group connecting runners right here in Dakota and Scott counties. She's one of us.

Think about the contrast. You go from running the trails at Lebanon Hills or the Minnesota River bottoms to tackling 135 miles through the Northwoods in subzero temps. From organizing group runs in Lakeville to spending two-and-a-half straight days on your feet in survival mode.

That Arrowhead buckle Lisa brought back to the South Metro yesterday represents something pretty wild: proof that the running community we're building down here can go toe-to-toe with anything.

Want to see what local endurance looks like?

Check out the South of the River Endurance Club on Facebook. Whether you're training for your first 5K or eyeing something like the Arrowhead yourself, the community's there. And now you know at least one member who's got an Arrowhead finish under her belt.

Hockey Day Lakeville is three days of North vs South hockey games plus a heated tent packed with craft beer samplers, Good for Gary live music, big prize bingo, speed puzzling, and tons of community fun that all supports Hockey Helps. Check out the full schedule.

Thursday 29th

Murder Mystery Night (Burnsville)

Solve a live murder mystery at Grand 35 Apartments with suspense, surprises, and serious intrigue, limited space so RSVP required. Solve it .

Art Dock and Talk (Prior Lake)

Creatives unite for the first Art Dock of 2026 at Prior Lake Library's small conference room from 4 to 6pm, bring your projects and your energy! Create together .

Build Your Own Candle (Apple Valley)

Scoop scented wax beads into your jar at this Milkhouse Candle Co. pop-up at Mainstream Boutique and create a custom candle that looks as good as it smells, perfect gift or self-care treat. Light up .

Puzzle Swap (Lakeville)

Bring your completed puzzles to Niche Books, swap for ones you haven't done, and maybe make puzzler friends at this free event, donate leftovers at night's end. Puzzle up .

Friday 30th

Dangerous Man Brewing Flight Night (Lakeville)

Sample 10 craft beer pours from Dangerous Man and 9 other Minnesota breweries for $20 at 7pm in the B52 tent during Hockey Day Lakeville, 21+ beer lovers this is your Friday night. Cheers up .

The Nordic Reset (Rosemount)

Wood-fired sauna, snow plunges, outdoor fire, wine tasting from Rustic Roots Winery, and total winter reset vibes at Genesis Ranch where you embrace the cold and leave feeling amazing. Reset hard .

Queen of the Rÿche & MntallicA (Apple Valley)

Empire played front to back plus Metallica's Black Album in full, two tribute acts delivering progressive metal perfection at Bogart's with doors at 6pm and show at 8pm, $15 advance / $20 door. Headbang hard .

Saturday 31st

Weekend Rockstar at Neisen's (Savage)

Dinner, drinks, and the rockiest band you've seen in a while take over Neisen's stage at 8:30pm, grab your crew for a night that absolutely delivers. Rock out .

Winterfest (Burnsville)

The coolest free festival in Burnsville brings ice bowling, sledding, skating, horse-drawn carriage rides, mite hockey, hot chocolate, and way more winter fun to North River Hills Park. Embrace winter .

Mascot Day at Buck Hill (Burnsville)

Ski with T.C. Bear, Rory, and more mascots roaming the slopes from 10am to 2pm, then warm up with hot cocoa at Buck '54 where Minnesota team spirit meets snow day perfection. High five .

Keith Sweat (Prior Lake)

R&B legend Keith Sweat brings New Jack Swing hits like "I Want Her" and "Make It Last Forever" to Mystic Lake at 8pm, tickets start at $59. Sweat it .

Seven Phases Baking Co Pop-Up (Lakeville)

Grab a book and the cookies you already know are incredible at this Niche Books pop-up, your weekend just got better. Treat yourself .

Good for Gary (Lakeville)

Close out Hockey Day Lakeville with live music in the B52 tent from 8pm to midnight, early bird tickets are $10 general / $30 VIP (goes up to $15 / $40 at the door) and VIP gets you stage-side seating plus a dedicated bartender. Party on .

Wedding Venue Open House (Rosemount)

Tour OMNI Winery's brand new venue, sip wine, chat with their Event Sales Manager Sadie, and meet vendors who'll help craft your perfect day in a relaxed, no-pressure atmosphere. Dream big .

Clay Heart Workshop (Farmington)

Drop in at Farmington Library to make clay heart trinkets (one for you, one to gift) presented by Northern Clay Center, projects fired and glazed offsite then ready for pickup in 3 weeks, ages 5+. Get crafty .

Minnesota Zoo After Hours (Apple Valley) Adults-only evening at Minnesota Zoo with sea lion discovery, keeper chats, trivia, silent dance party, specialty food and drinks, plus a costume contest, 21+ only and advance tickets required. Dive in .

Some Shitty Cover Band (Apple Valley)

Four members of Quietdrive, Take Cover, and The Usual Things bring explosive, no-frills cover band energy to Bogart's, doors at 6pm and show at 8pm with tickets $10 advance / $15 door, 21+ only. Cover this .

Sunday 1st

Women's Self Defense Seminar (Lakeville)

Learn the jiu jitsu basics to break free, stay standing, and escape attackers in this free women-only seminar (ages 13+) led by certified Gracie instructors, reserve your spot on their website because space is limited. Defend yourself .

