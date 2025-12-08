PS - If you find this newsletter valuable, please consider forwarding it to your friends. New to the South Metro Scoop? Sign-up for free.

Buddy the Elf Night, Pickle in the Middle grand opening & Santa photos this week

Lakeville's 2026 budget breakdown (what that $75 tax increase actually means)

One night. One film. One hundred percent to adaptive sports and college scholarships for children who deserve the same opportunities as everyone else.

On December 15th, he's bringing the red carpet experience to Eagan Imagine Theater for one premiere screening—with 100% of ticket sales going to kids with disabilities through Winning Pathways Foundation .

Morley Nelson shot his debut horror UNCONTAINED in Dakota County with his entire family as the cast.

Hollywood Came to Inver Grove Heights & Now It's Coming to Eagan

Your Complete South Metro Holiday Lights Guide

If you're planning to check out holiday lights this season, I've got you covered. I mapped out all 43 displays across Lakeville, Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Farmington, Shakopee, Prior Lake, Inver Grove Heights, and Hastings, with addresses, hours, and which ones are actually worth the drive.

Lakeville's 2026 Budget: What It Means for Your Property Tax Bill

If you're a Lakeville homeowner, your city property taxes are going up by about $75 next year. The City Council just approved a $51.9 million levy—a 6.4% increase from 2025. Here's the breakdown: $12 comes from the levy increase itself, and $63 is from your home's assessed value going up 3.9%.

Shakopee's New Amphitheater Is About to Announce Another Big Show