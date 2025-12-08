Good morning, South Metro!
What's inside:
Your complete South Metro holiday lights guide, all 43 displays mapped
Lakeville's 2026 budget breakdown (what that $75 tax increase actually means)
Buddy the Elf Night, Pickle in the Middle grand opening & Santa photos this week
Sponsored by UNCONTAINED
Hollywood Came to Inver Grove Heights & Now It's Coming to Eagan
Morley Nelson shot his debut horror UNCONTAINED in Dakota County with his entire family as the cast.
On December 15th, he's bringing the red carpet experience to Eagan Imagine Theater for one premiere screening—with 100% of ticket sales going to kids with disabilities through Winning Pathways Foundation.
One night. One film. One hundred percent to adaptive sports and college scholarships for children who deserve the same opportunities as everyone else.
News
Your Complete South Metro Holiday Lights Guide
If you're planning to check out holiday lights this season, I've got you covered. I mapped out all 43 displays across Lakeville, Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Farmington, Shakopee, Prior Lake, Inver Grove Heights, and Hastings, with addresses, hours, and which ones are actually worth the drive.
Lakeville's 2026 Budget: What It Means for Your Property Tax Bill
If you're a Lakeville homeowner, your city property taxes are going up by about $75 next year. The City Council just approved a $51.9 million levy—a 6.4% increase from 2025. Here's the breakdown: $12 comes from the levy increase itself, and $63 is from your home's assessed value going up 3.9%.
Shakopee's New Amphitheater Is About to Announce Another Big Show
The Mystic Lake Amphitheater just dropped a teaser for its next concert announcement—and it looks like Avenged Sevenfold and Good Charlotte are headed to Shakopee. The venue posted a cryptic video with "A7X + GC" logos on social media, with full details expected Monday.
Monday (12/8/25)
🍺🆓 Buddy the Elf Night at OMNI Winery (Rosemount at 11am)
Channel your inner elf and spread Christmas cheer the best way possible—drinking beer in a festive taproom that celebrates everyone's favorite holiday movie.
🍸🆓 Holiday Cocktails at Crystal Lake Pub (Lakeville at 11am)
The pub's serving specialty crafted cocktails in festive decor all season long, turning your regular Happy Hour into something a little more magical.
🏓💲Pickle in the Middle Grand Opening (Lakeville All Day)
The wait is over, Lakeville's newest pickleball spot is celebrating its grand opening, so grab your crew and get in on the action!
Wednesday (12/10/25)
🎅🆓 Santa Visit at Las Tortillas & Maleku Coffee (Rosemount at 5pm)
Santa's making a special appearance for free family photos, bring the kids and capture some holiday magic without spending a dime.
🎵💲Michael Monroe's Wintersongs at Brianno's (Lakeville at 7pm)
Minnesota's "Acoustic Music Master" performs intimate winter classics including original songs and Joni Mitchell's "River" in a cozy, reserved-seating dinner show that'll warm your heart this season. Secure your spot.
Home of the Week
➡️ 4 bed, 3.5 bath, 0.41 acres
➡️ Natural gas fireplace
➡️ 2 story foyer
➡️ New construction
Price: $850,000
MLS #6821864 Listed by Nick Arntz
Thanks for reading!
